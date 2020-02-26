Massage therapist facing indecent exposure charges in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville massage therapist is facing more than a dozen counts of indecent exposure.

Brandyn Miller was originally taken into custody back on Valentine's Day by sheriff deputies. He was then arrested again later that day by Jacksonville police.

The 45-year-old man is charged with 14 counts of indecent exposure that happened between December 2017 and this January.

Police say they all took place at the man's business, Rooted In Wellness, LLC, which is on Doctors Drive in Jacksonville.

Officers say their investigation is still active and police ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 910-938-6420 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

