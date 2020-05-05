Greenville massage therapist adjusts to pandemic as business remains closed

A business that is quite literally “hands on” was forced to close its doors because of stay-at-home orders.

Massage Therapist and owner of Refresh-ology Aesthetics & Massage Therapy in Greenville Caroline Connolly says that left her finding alternative ways to make the most of her and her staff’s time.

"I wanted to focus on the businesses that were able to stay open and work on getting out there to support local. We did start to help the local business Simple and Sentimental. They are a local business that found a way to use their equipment to make face shields for healthcare providers. For the month of April, we donated 10% of all of our proceeds from gift cards," said Connolly.

Connolly says her business will continue to do that for the month of May. Refresh-ology has also utilized social media during this time for giveaways and raffles for recent graduates and Mother's Day.

Connolly says she has also been focusing on using this time to plan out how to reopen her business, which is phase two of Governor Cooper's plan.

"I have been getting the supplies that we need, re-evaluating our new normal and what that is going to look like, including how we will check in people and check out people. I think that it is definitely something that is constantly evolving," said Connolly.

As everything constantly evolves, relaxation may be needed more than ever. Although you cannot get a massage just yet, Connolly says there are some ways people can relax in the comfort of their own home.

"If you have a tennis ball at home. It can be a great way to get back against a wall, take the tennis ball in the area of your muscle and use your weight to get back and forth into that muscle," said Connolly.

Connolly says stretching and practicing breathing exercises are other great ways to cope with anxiety during this time.

Refresh-ology has been closed since March 26 and will likely reopen at the end of May or beginning of June.

