Masks on the move: New Jersey man delivers PPE to North Carolina

A New Jersey man made a 530-mile trek last week to deliver badly needed N95 masks to his sister and her coworkers at a North Carolina hospital.

Josh Yajacahi and a friend drove the masks from New Jersey to Cone Health in High Point, North Carolina on Thursday…then immediately turned around and made another 530-mile trip home.

“I think it is important to show that people really do care,” Yajacahi said. “I think this pandemic and a lot of scary that has come along with this pandemic and the uncertainty that has come along with the pandemic. To show that there is a certain level of humanity that is still there whether it be donating, giving, helping, The phrase that we are all in this together needs to mean something.”

He’d hoped the visit would surprise his sister, but that didn’t happen.

“I’m not surprised,” Alexis Schulman, his sister, said. “He tried to surprise me but it didn’t work. Mom does not know how to keep secrets.”

The masks were donated by Yajacahi’s employer, Vivant Solar.

