Mary's Kitchen gets $25,000 donation

One local soup kitchen has received a huge donation that will help fund its operation for weeks to come.

Mary's Kitchen in Kinston received a $25,000 donation from the West Company on Wednesday.

The kitchen provides 125 people with meals seven days a week.

Director Jim Godfrey says the coronavirus has made it even harder to maintain their mission because all meals must be prepared for carryout. He says the cost of carryout has been a real challenge for the nonprofit, adding that the kitchen depends on community support.

Godfrey says a donation of this size will make a real difference in peoples lives. "Without this type of donation we couldn't exist. Their generosity is going to be able to make sure that we are not going to have a problem financially for a number of months."

Godfrey says the kitchen will continue serving the public throughout this pandemic.

