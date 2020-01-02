Maryland man accused of raping Wayne County teenager

A Maryland man is charged with statutory rape after deputies say he met up with a teenager he was talking to on social media.

Wayne County deputies say a mother reported that there was a man she didn't know in the house with her 15-year-old daughter.

Deputies say the man had talked to the girl on Facebook and traveled from Maryland to be with the teenager during the night.

Alejandro Hernandez, 24, from Frederick, Maryland, was charged with statutory rape of a 15-year-old. He's being held in the Wayne County jail under a $250,000.

