Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening around Eastern Carolina

There's plenty happening throughout Eastern Carolina to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Community Unity Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. to celebrate the diversity both in Greenville and Pitt County.

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will have a day of service volunteer session. Volunteers will sort and bag food products to be handed out to local families who might be food-insecure.

For ECU students, it's not a day off, but a day of service. Students will go and help with the food bank, the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club and more.

In Beaufort County, Beaufort County Community College is hosting its second annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration at 8:30 a.m. in the multi-purpose room of building 10 on campus. The event will feature keynote speaker Pastor Russell Wilkins, senior minister of St. John Church of Christ and music from the St. John Church of Christ Ensemble.

