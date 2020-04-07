Martin General Hospital remains open after parent company files bankruptcy

Martin General Hospital is still treating patients even after their parent company filed for bankruptcy.

Quorum Health Corporation, which leases Martin General Hospital and 22 other hospitals around the country, says they entered an agreement to protect employees and make sure the hospitals can still treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin General Hospital leaders say the hospital in Williamston is unaffected by this and will stay open. Employees will continue to receive wages and benefits.

"This is an important step toward long-term financial stability and will ensure that our hospital has the resources and cash flow needed to address the COVID-19 crisis and continue caring for patients and the community," said interim chief executive officer of Martin General Hospital John Jacobson.

Quorum Health Corporation is currently improving its financial stability and structure under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.