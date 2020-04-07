Martin County Schools providing WiFi locations for students

Martin County Schools is making it easier for students in rural areas to do their assignments from home.

Students can access the internet through WiFi at several school parking lots around the county.

The locations are Riverside High School, South Creek Middle and High Schools, the NC Telecenter, and the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agri-Science.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Mansfield says several rural areas in the county lack good internet connections.

The school district gave students work packets to do at home, and made computers available to families who don't have them.