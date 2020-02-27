Marine commandant wants Confederate 'paraphernalia' removed from all bases

Changes are likely ahead at Eastern Carolina Marine bases as the commandant wants Confederate-related paraphernalia removed.

Gen. David Berger last week told high ranking staff that he wanted the materials gone from all installations.

When asked today by WITN, Headquarters Marine Corps wouldn't go into specifics. "Last week, the Commandant of the Marine Corps directed specific tasks be reviewed or addressed by Headquarters Marine Corps staff. One of those tasks was to direct the removal of all Confederate-related paraphernalia from Marine Corps Installations," said Capt. Joseph Butterfield, a spokesman at headquarters.

It's not yet been revealed as to what extent the removal would be. For example, would it include Confederate flags on personal vehicles of Marines, or even Confederate symbols in barracks rooms?

The Marine Corps says any official policy decisions "will be published via appropriate orders and message." They didn't give a time frame on when that would happen.