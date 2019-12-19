Marine Corps Toys for Tots being distributed to children in the East

Hundreds of toys are headed out to children to help spread Christmas cheer for those in need this holiday season.

Marines from the Marine Corps Toys for Tots picked up hundreds of toys and more than 75 bicycles on Thursday from Parker Auto Group.

This is the 11th year that the auto group in Morehead City has taken part in the toy drive and this year the dealership took toy collection to the next level, as they donated a bike in their customer’s names for every car they sold in November.

Marketing Director Lindsay Parker said, for the group, this is a chance to give back to the community that supports them year-round.

As part of the toy collection day, the dealership provided a hot meal to the Marines and volunteers that helped pick up and deliver all of the toys.