Marine Corps Installations East conducts operational pause beginning March 16

Marine Corps Installations East is conducting an operational pause starting Monday, March 16th, 2020 to reset and assess support to tenant commands.

MCIEAST restricts non-essential movement and only essential personnel will report to work Monday, March 16.

Camp Lejeune area chow halls will remain open under normal hours of operation.

As part of the operational pause on Monday, March 16, only the following Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) activities and services will open:

All Exchanges/Marine Marts

Food service operations

Child Development centers

Inns of the Corps-Lejeune

All other MCCS activities and services will close on Monday, March 16.

