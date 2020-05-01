Marine Corps Installations East Schools not returning this semester

Marine Corps Installations East says it will continue with digital teaching and learning and keep school buildings closed to students for the remainder of the current school year.

MCI East says, "We know that this decision is disappointing to our staff, students and families alike. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect every community across the Americas footprint. While some states are making decisions to slowly open up aspects of their economies, given the relatively short amount of time remaining in the current school year, DoDEA and military leadership agree that this was the prudent decision for our schools. The health and safety of our students, staff and communities is our highest priority."

MCI East covers Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.