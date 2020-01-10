Marianne Williamson drops out of 2020 presidential race

A longshot for the Democratic nomination, author and spiritual leader Marianne Williamson has suspended her presidential campaign.

“With caucuses and primaries now about to begin, however, we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now. The primaries might be tightly contested among the top contenders, and I don’t want to get in the way of a progressive candidate winning any of them,” Williamson said.

Williamson has published 12 books, eight of which are best sellers, and she’s been a frequent TV guest for Oprah and Bill Maher.

She joins former Obama administration official Julian Castro as recent departures from the campaign trail as the Iowa caucus looms.

Williamson struggled in the polls and in fundraising and laid off her entire staff at the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.