Management at Washington Regional Medical Center vows employees will get paid

Employees at Washington Regional Medical Center, formerly Washington County Hospital, who went without pay last week, are expected to get their checks Friday.

Affinity Health Partners, which manages the medical center in Plymouth, made that announcement Tuesday evening.

The hospital closed in the spring due to bankruptcy before it reopened under new management, and now that company's CEO says these payroll issues are an unexpected setback but that the hospital is doing better than it has in years.

Frank Aviogne, Affinity Health Partners CEO, says, "My commitment to the employees was Friday, we can't go past Friday."

Aviogne says he is talking to loan sources to make sure employees are paid for the rest of the month.

He says the hospital is missing close to $900,000 in Medicare claims that have not been released and the hospital needs that money to pay employees.

Aviogne says, "This hospital has to be here. There are no options and I need help right now raising this little bit of capital so that we can get over the hump."

Melanie Perry, Washington Regional Medical Center CEO says, "We have had bad experiences in the past but this cycle, this go round has been extremely different."

Perry says she is cautiously optimistic that the payroll issues will be resolved by Friday as promised.

Aviogne says Medicare claims usually slow down in December but it is unusual for payments to stop and it doesn't seem to be related to the hospital's finances.

Aviogne says, "All of us are scratching our heads trying to figure out why this is where it is."

He hopes those funds will be released to the hospital by the beginning of the year and he says his company plans to invest further in the facility.

Right now the company is leading the bid to buy the hospital property.

Aviogne says, "Our other intention is to build a new facility on the property that this one is on today."

Hospital staff say despite the payroll delay so close to the Christmas holiday, spirits have been high and they are trusting that this is the end of the medical center's financial woes, not the beginning of more.

Muffin Dickerson, Washington Regional Medical Center lab manager says, "But we have to have the community support continue for us to survive and it's happening, they have started having faith in us again but we need to keep that."

Aviogne says Affinity Health Partners has put together an emergency fund for those 97 employees, but right now it is not enough to completely pay all of them until loans are acquired.

Services are continuing at the medical center as normal at this time.

Affinity Health Partners hopes to purchase Washington Regional Medical Center at auction at the end of January if there are no other higher bidders.

