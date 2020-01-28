Man will be sentenced in death of former Onslow County deputy

A man will be sentenced tomorrow for his role in the murder of a former Onslow County deputy.

The District Attorney's Office says Will Welch will be in court Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Welch pled guilty last March to second-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, while accomplice Caitlin Ridgeway entered an Alford plea to the same charges in November.

The two were accused in the shooting of former Onslow County deputy William Clifton, 48, of Richlands back in 2017.

Welch told detectives that he saw Clifton at Woodlands Park, hugging and kissing then 17-year-old Ridgeway. Prosecutors say there was no evidence that the relationship was not consensual, and the legal age of consent is 16.

An autopsy said Clifton was shot five times.

Ridgeway was sentenced to serve between 24 and 32 years in prison.

