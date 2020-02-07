Man wanted in robbery, attempted robbery of Greenville stores

Greenville police are asking for your help in identifying a man who robbed one store and tried to hold-up another one over a two day period.

Police released a store surveillance photo of the man who they say robbed the Walgreens on South Memorial Drive on January 31st, and tried to rob the Circle K on South Evans Street.

In both cases, officers say the man reached over the counter in an attempt to get cash from the register.

The man is a thin black man between 18 and 25, approximately 5'8 tall and has facial tattoos.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (252) 329-3404 or Crime Stoppers (252) 752-7777. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

