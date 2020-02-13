Man wanted in counterfeit money case

Deputies in Onslow County are looking for a man who they say bought items with counterfeit money twice at the same store

They released store surveillance photos of the man today.

The first counterfeit case happened on January 17th at the Walmart on Richlands Highway outside of Richlands. Then the man did the same thing six days later at the same Walmart.

Deputies say the man used counterfeit 100 dollar bills on both occasions.

The man has a large build, approximately 6' to 6'4 tall, and weighs between 250 and 350 pounds.

Anyone with information on the man should call the Onslow County Sheriff's Office at 910-455-3113.

