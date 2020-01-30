Man wanted in Jacksonville pharmacy stick-up

Jacksonville police today released surveillance photos of a pharmacy robbery that happened Monday.

The Realo Drug on Yopp Road was robbed around 6:50 p.m.

The man is between 25 and 35 years old, and around 5'11 or 6' tall. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with the hood covering his head, a black mask, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes. The sweatshirt appears to have paint or some type of construction residue on the front and "FedEx on the upper left front, according to police.

Anyone who knows who the robber is should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-3273.