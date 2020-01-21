Man wanted for vape shop armed robbery

Deputies have released a surveillance photo of an armed robbery that happened more than a week ago.

Onslow County deputies say the 2&1 Vape & Cigar Lounge on Richlands Highway was robbed on January 12th.

The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. and the clerk was held at gunpoint by the robber.

He is described as a white man, 5'10 to 6' tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, and pink gloves.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $2,500 for information that helps law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call deputies at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.