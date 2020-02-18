Man wanted for vandalism at New Bern synagogue

Police in New Bern are hoping you can identify a man who vandalized a synagogue last month.

Police today released surveillance of the white man who tried to get into the Temple B'Nai Sholem on Middle Street.

The actual trespassing and vandalism happened on December 28th, but wasn't discovered until January 2nd.

Police say after the man couldn't get inside the synagogue, he put a sticker on the door which said "IT'S OKAY TO BE WHITE". He then left, according to police.

If you know who the man is, you should call the New Bern Police Department's TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers Line at (252) 633-5141.

