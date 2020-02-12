Man wanted for shooting outside Havelock nightclub

Havelock Police are asking for your help finding a man after another man was shot outside of a nightclub in the east.

Police are searching for Spencer McKinstry of New Bern. He faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

McKinstry is the second person facing charges for the shooting that happened outside of 'Jean's Place' in Havelock on February 3rd.

Police have also charged Allen Crow with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Investigators say an argument at the nightclub led to the shooting.

Malcolm Brown of Greenville was shot multiple times and was taken to Vidant Medical Center where is was in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information on McKinstry's whereabouts to give them a call.

