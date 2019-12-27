Kinston man wanted for attempted murder arrested after police chase

A man from the east wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody after a police chase through multiple counties.

According to Kinston police, officers tried to pull over 20-year-old Deven Davis from Kinston. They say they he took off on Highway 70 towards New Bern just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say the chase went through both Jones and Craven counties until Davis ended up crashing into a tree. He was taken to UNC Lenoir to be treated, but investigators say he will be served the attempted murder warrant from Greene County, plus warrants related to the chase.

