Man wanted for Kinston murder arrested in Delaware

A man wanted for a murder in Kinston was arrested Wednesday night in Delaware.

24-year-old Colby Jamaal Wilson was taken into custody in Newark, Delaware by members of the New Castle County Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.

Wilson was wanted by the Kinston Police Department for his alleged involvement in the murder of Randall Andrews and attempted murder of Karl Shackleford from a shooting incident. The shooting happened on February 8, 2020, at 208 East New Bern Road in Kinston.

Authorities said Wilson surrendered without incident and is being held in Deleware pending extradition to Lenoir County. The United States Marshal’s Service had offered a $1,500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of Wilson.