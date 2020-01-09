Man wanted for Dollar General holdup

Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are hoping you can help them solve an armed robbery.

Onslow County deputies released store surveillance video today from a Dollar General holdup last weekend.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the store on Stillwood Drive.

The clerk was held at gunpoint by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask to hide his face. He is described as a black man, 5'8 to 5'10 tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call the Onslow County Sheriff's Office at 910-455-3113, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

