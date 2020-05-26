Man wanted for Atlantic Beach shooting

Police in one Crystal Coast town are hoping you can help them solve a weekend shooting.

Atlantic Beach police today released surveillance photos of a man they say pistol-whipped the victim before firing a shot into the ground.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Kangaroo Express on East Fort Macon Road.

Officers say the man got into a verbal argument with two other men inside the store and it moved outside where the man got a semiautomatic pistol from inside a vehicle, hit one of the men in the head with the gun's barrel, and then fired a shot into the ground near him.

The gunman is in his early to mid-20s, according to police, has shoulder-length shaggy brown hair and some light facial hair. He is about 6' tall and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and a ball cap.

He was driving a white 4-door Chevrolet Silverado crew cab with tinted windows and a front license plate with an advertisement on it.

If you can help police solve this crime, you should call the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523 or the Central Communications Center at 252-726-7911 (after 5 PM and weekends).

