Man tries to rob BB&T branch

Police in Rocky Mount are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank late this morning.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. at the BB&T branch on Sunset Avenue.

The man apparently didn't get any money as police say it was only an attempted robbery.

The man is approximately 6'0 tall with a slender build, wearing a dark coat, gloves and a red toboggan with a yellow stripe on the bottom.

Anyone with information on this attempted bank robbery should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

