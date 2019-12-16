Man tried six times for killings in Mississippi gets bond

This Aug. 3, 2017, file photo provided by Mississippi Department of Corrections shows Curtis Flowers. A judge has set a new site for next week's bail hearing for Flowers, who has been tried six times for murder in the 1996 shooting deaths of four people in a furniture store. The Administrative Office of Courts said Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, that Flowers' hearing will take place Dec. 16 at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Winona. (Source: Mississippi Department of Corrections File via AP, File)
Updated: Mon 1:03 PM, Dec 16, 2019

WINONA, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A man who’s been tried six times for the same crime was given a $250,000 bond on MOnday

Curtis Flowers, 49, was arrested 23 years ago for the murders of four people at Tardy Furniture store in Winona.

Flowers appeared in court Monday to ask the judge to set bond while he waits to find out if he’ll face a seventh trial.

The first three guilty verdicts against him were thrown out by the state Supreme Court. The next two trials ended in hung juries, and his most recent guilty verdict was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, who ruled that prosecutors violated his constitutional rights by rejecting black jurors, according to the Associated Press.

