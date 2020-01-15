POLICE: Kinston man will be charged with murder after fatal stabbing

A man from Kinston was stabbed on Tuesday night and will also face murder charges once he is out of the hospital.

Kinston police say they found the body of a 29-year-old who had been stabbed in the chest at around 9:30 p.m. His name hasn't been released, but police say 26-year-old Anthony Brooks Jr. is going to be charged with murder. Brooks was also stabbed, which is why he is in the hospital, but we're still waiting to find out how he was stabbed.

