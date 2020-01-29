Goldsboro man suspect in eight church break-ins

A Goldsboro man is suspected of breaking into multiple churches, one three times since the middle of December.

Devin Singleton was actually caught inside one of those churches during a break-in early this morning, police say.

Officers were alerted by a burglar alarm at Branch Memorial Tabernacle Church on Gulley Street around 1:15 a.m. Singleton was found inside by a K-9 officer. He was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for injuries he received while trying to get away, and then sent off to jail.

Singleton is a suspect in the following church burglaries:

• January 29 - Branch Memorial Tabernacle Church

• January 13 - St. Andrews Episcopal Church

• January 8 - St. Andrews Episcopal Church

• January 4 - New Stoney Hill United Holy Church

• January 3 - First African Baptist Church

• December 29 - New St. John AME Church

• December 17 - Branch Memorial Tabernacle Church

• December 16 - Branch Memorial Tabernacle Church

Singleton was jailed on a $22,000 and police say their investigation is continuing.

