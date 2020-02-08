Man stabbed and killed by step-grandson in Craven County

The Craven County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder in New Bern, according to Investigative Sgt. Mike Sawyer.

The sheriff's office responded to a stabbing on Lariat Circle on Feb. 7 around 8 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found David Byrum, Jr., 55, of New Bern, stabbed multiple times.

Gabriel Purick, 19, of New Bern and of the same residence, has been charged with an open count of murder. He has no bond. Purick is the step-grandson of Byrum.

Investigators believe the stabbing was a result of an argument. Byrum was taken to Carolina East Medical Center where he later died.

The crime is still under investigation.