Man shot outside Subway restaurant in Tarboro

Police say one person was shot outside of a subway restaurant.

Tarboro police say a man was shot outside of the fast food chain on Western Boulevard around 9 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital for injuries and his condition is unknown at this time.

Officers say one person has been arrested in the case. They say the shooter tried to run away, but was quickly caught and taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, but the investigation is ongoing.