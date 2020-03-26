Man shot at Greenville apartment complex

Greenville police are investigating a shooting that happened this afternoon.

Just before 5:00 p.m. officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Westpointe Drive for a shooting.

They found a man had been shot in the parking lot. Officers say the man was wounded in the neck and arm.

The victim was taken to Vidant Medical Center while police say it appears his injuries are non-life threatening.

The shooters left in a vehicle, and police say they are still working on a description of that vehicle and those involved.

