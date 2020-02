Rocky Mount police are investigating another shooting in the city.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. Monday a man was shot near the intersection of Goldleaf Street and Myrtle Avenue.

Edgecombe County EMS took the victim to UNC Nash Health Care where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111.