Police say a man is seriously hurt after being shot.

Goldsboro police say 27-year-old Aaron Garrett Jr. was shot on Corney Street just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

He was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare before being transferred to Vidant Medical Center. Officers say he is currently in serious condition.

The shooting is under investigation and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.