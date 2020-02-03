Columbia man sentenced in Hurricane Florence repair scam

A man is headed to jail after pleading guilty to a Hurricane Florence repair scam.

Carteret County District Attorney Scott Thomas says Tracy Shoffner from Columbia promised to repair a local church after Hurricane Florence. He was paid $7,500 by the church, but then cut off all communication and never completed the work.

Shoffner, who has a long criminal history, was sentenced to up to 2 years and 9 months in prison. All restitution he owed to the church was entered as a civil judgment against him.

Thomas says they are going to continue going after hurricane fraud scammers.