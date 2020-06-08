Man o' war turning up on Atlantic Beach

Parts of the east coast are dealing with an invasion of sea creatures and it's leading to warnings to keep out of the water.

The creature is the Portuguese man o' war.

There have been warnings about the man o' war along the east coast, even closing Onslow Beach over the weekend.

It's not a jellyfish, but it is a sea predator.

Its sting contains venom that can kill small fish.

Usually, it's not deadly to humans, but that venom can cause a very painful sting.

Atlantic Beach lifeguard Kyle Campbell says, "Man o war can't swim. They come in with the wind. Don't touch them, they will continue to sting you until you remove the stingers from your body."

Lifeguards say this is the most Portuguese man o' war they have seen in the last three years.

If you see one, alert a lifeguard, who will handle it from there.