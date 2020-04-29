Man nabbed getting off plane at Dallas/Fort Worth for New Bern shooting

A Craven County man wanted for a shooting on Thursday was caught getting off a plane in Dallas.

New Bern police say Glendon Fraser is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of firearm by felon, injury to personal property, communicating threats, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. Thursday in the Pembroke community. Police say the victim's vehicle was riddled by bullets but the owner wasn't injured.

Officers say Fraser and the victim know each other and the man was arrested in a coordinated effort between the U.S. Marshal's Carolina Regional Task Force, Raleigh/Durham Airport police, and Dallas/Fort Worth Airport police.

The 29-year-old is in the Tarrant County, Texas jail and is awaiting his return to Craven County to face charges.

