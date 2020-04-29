Man killed after hitting city lawn tractor in highway median

The driver of an SUV was killed after Jacksonville police say he ran into a city tractor that was cutting grass in the highway median.

It happened on Highway 24 around 10:20 a.m. near Camp Lejeune's main gate.

Police say Steven Dail, Jr., of Richlands, was eastbound in the left lane when he lost control and hit the lawn-mowing tractor.

The SUV ended up rolling over, and the 24-year-old Dail died when he arrived at the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

The driver of the mower, Brandon Arias, also of Richlands, was treated and released from the hospital.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

