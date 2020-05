A man is in critical condition after being shot last night in Ayden.

Ayden police say it happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Lee Street.

When police arrived they found the victim in the backyard. He is now in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center, according to police.

The man's name has yet to be released.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Ayden police at 252-481-5844.