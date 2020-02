A man will spend the rest of his life in state prison after being found guilty in a Rocky Mount murder.

A jury found Sherrod Joyner on Friday guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. A judge sentenced the man to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Antwon Chisley was shot on Sullivan Lane back on June 30, 2018.

Police say co-defendant Brian Barne's is scheduled for trial in June.