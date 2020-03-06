Man found shot to death in Greenville front yard

Greenville Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds in a yard Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 400 block of Pittman Drive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 20-year-old Kentrell Haddock dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was found in the front yard of a residence.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident and the victim and those responsible are believed to be known to each other.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department 252.329.4300 or CrimeStoppers 252.758.7777.