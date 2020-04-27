Man flown to Vidant after Highway 55 crash in Craven Co.

A Jacksonville man was airlifted to a trauma center this morning after his SUV became airborne after hitting a brick church sign.

Stephen Jones, 23, is at Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

Trooper R.L. Hooper says the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 55 in Craven County, a quarter of a mile west of Sanders Lane.

Hooper says the Kia Sorento was heading west on Highway 55 at a high rate of speed. The SUV ran off the right side of the road, crossed a ditch, and hit the church sign. It then became airborne, overturned, and hit a utility pole guy wire and some trees.

The trooper says the SUV then struck a wooden split rail fence and landed on all four wheels, in the opposite direction.

Hooper says charges against Jones are pending.