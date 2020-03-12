Man facing charges in New Bern shooting

A man accused of shooting someone during an argument is facing charges.

New Bern police say 21-year-old Andrew Lester was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Officers say he got into an argument with 30-year-old Keith Barnhill and shot him on South Front Street near Middle Street.Officers say the two knew each other.

Barnhill was taken to the hospital, but is expected to recover.

Lester has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning