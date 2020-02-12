Man dies in motorcycle crash in Elizabeth City

One man died when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

The Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the crash scene at the intersection of Halsted Boulevard and Walker Avenue around 6:23 p.m.

Police identified the driver of the motorcycle as Luiz Leal.

Officers said Leal was traveling north in the left lane on Halsted Boulevard and attempted to make a left turn onto Walker Avenue when he collided into the front of the Jeep. Austin Clark was driving the Jeep heading south.

Witnesses said Leal was riding the motorcyle without headlights on when the crash happened..

According to police, Leal had serious injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital, where he later died. Police are still investigating the crash.