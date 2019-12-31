Man claims million-dollar Cash 5 jackpot

We now know who won that million-dollar jackpot Sunday night in the North Carolina Education Lottery's Cash 5 drawing.

Edward Synder, of Davidson, says he's starting 2020 with dreams of early retirement.

"I've been an operation manager for over 20 years," Snyder said. "I'm close to retirement, but this is going to move it even closer. This is wild. I still can't believe this is happening. It's a great Christmas gift and an incredible way to start the New Year."

Snyder bought the ticket at the Food Lion in Mooresville after making a stop to get ingredients for goulash.

He checked the numbers the next morning. "I had to look at the ticket at least 15 times before I believed it," Snyder said. "I texted my wife, and she didn't believe it either."

The ticket was worth $1,063,165.

The man claimed his prize Tuesday morning at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Snyder left with $752,189.

The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win.

