Man charged with violating governor's order after shooting at party

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested an Edgecombe County man for violating the governor's order limiting people gathering together.
John Taylor, of Pinetops, was charged on Saturday after deputies were called to a shooting on Bynum Drive outside of Pinetops.
When they arrived, they found well over 70 people at a party at a barn in the back of the residence.
Deputies say the shooting happened on the street and that a stray bullet went into the back kitchen window of a senior citizen's home that lives nearby.
No one was hurt by the gunfire and no one has been arrested for that crime.