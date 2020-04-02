Man charged with violating governor's order after shooting at party

Deputies have arrested an Edgecombe County man for violating the governor's order limiting people gathering together.

John Taylor, of Pinetops, was charged on Saturday after deputies were called to a shooting on Bynum Drive outside of Pinetops.

When they arrived, they found well over 70 people at a party at a barn in the back of the residence.

Deputies say the shooting happened on the street and that a stray bullet went into the back kitchen window of a senior citizen's home that lives nearby.

No one was hurt by the gunfire and no one has been arrested for that crime.

