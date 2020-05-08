Man charged with killing roommate in Jacksonville

A man has been charged with killing his roommate this morning.

Jacksonville police say it happened around 10:20 a.m. on Eastwood Drive, that's in the New River area of the city.

The 21-year-old man had been shot and died later at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Police have charged Rodney Guerra with involuntary manslaughter. They say the 21-year-old man also lives at the house.

The name of the victim is being withheld by police until the military notifies his family.

Involuntary manslaughter is usually defined as the unintentional killing of another person resulting from recklessness or criminal negligence.

Guerra was jailed on a $20,000 bond.