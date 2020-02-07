Man charged with fatally shooting passenger in rideshare car in Charlotte

A North Carolina man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old passenger using a rideshare service.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 28-year-old Trevor Lloyd Powell was also charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other related drug and firearm charges on Wednesday.

News outlets report that Powell is accused of shooting into a moving vehicle that was carrying passengers using a rideshare service on Saturday.

Police said at the time that Jacquez Keyshawn Moore died of his wounds, and a 22-year-old corider suffered non-life threatening injuries. Investigators haven't said whether Powell knew the victims, or what led to the shooting.

