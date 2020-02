A 40-year-old from Franklin County is in jail on a $1 million bond in Pitt County.

Greenville police say Brian Martin chased down a woman in a car and fired multiple shots in her direction.

Police say this happened on December 29th, but we aren't sure if the shots hit her car or the woman.

Martin is facing attempted first-degree murder charges and is expected to appear in front of a judge on Thursday morning.