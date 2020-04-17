Man charged after shooting in Elizabeth City

A 32-year-old man is behind bars over allegations he shot someone on Thursday afternoon.

Elizabeth City police say they got a call at 5 p.m. about a shooting at the Monroe Plaza on Rich Boulevard. Investigators say 32-year-old Donche Gramby is facing assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Officers say when they got to the plaza, they got a description of the suspect. They also learned 27-year-old Sherman Banks Jr. was the man who was shot. Officers say he was taken to the hospital to get treated, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

